Exploring options. Real Madrid could sign Bayern defender Upamecano

Another target emerges.

Real Madrid is looking to secure a new central defender for the future and has turned their attention to a Bayern Munich player.

Details: According to Marca, French defender Dayot Upamecano has entered Real Madrid’s sphere of interest. The player himself reportedly would not mind joining the “Los Blancos,” as he has conveyed to his agent. While Real is currently focused on other priorities, this potential transfer cannot be ruled out.

We previously reported that the Spanish club is closely monitoring the situation around Saliba. His current contract runs until 2027, and Real hopes to secure his signing for a lower fee.

Reminder: Vinícius Júnior is not receiving enough playing time and is growing increasingly dissatisfied at the club, seemingly ready to take drastic measures.