The end of the story? Vinícius could leave Real Madrid in January

An unexpected twist in the saga.

Vinícius Júnior is not getting enough playing time and is growing increasingly dissatisfied at the club. It seems he may be ready to take drastic measures.

Details: According to journalist Macrus Benito, if the situation does not improve and the forward continues to feel like a marginal figure in the squad, Vinícius would be prepared to leave Real Madrid as early as January.

Recently, Xabi Alonso was asked about Vinícius’ form and his current situation. The Spanish coach insisted it was far too early for such discussions. Only five matches have been played, with the entire season still ahead.

In the most recent fixture, Vinícius provided an assist as Real Madrid comfortably defeated Espanyol 2–0. Los Blancos now sit top of the table with a perfect 15 points from five rounds.

Reminder: Dani Carvajal expressed his satisfaction not only with the result but also with the team’s overall performance. The veteran also issued a public apology for his red card in the previous Champions League clash against Marseille.