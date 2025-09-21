RU RU ES ES FR FR
"This won't happen again." Carvajal apologizes to fans for Champions League red card

Defender apologizes for incident in Champions League match
Football news Today, 11:30
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
"This won't happen again." Carvajal apologizes to fans for Champions League red card

Real Madrid continue their strong start to the season, defeating Espanyol 2-0. The match was particularly significant for Dani Carvajal, who, following Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury, now has a great opportunity to secure a spot in the starting lineup for an extended period.

In an interview with Marca, Carvajal expressed satisfaction not only with the result but also with the team's performance. The Real Madrid veteran also publicly apologized for his red card in the previous Champions League match against Marseille.

"I want to apologize for what happened in the Champions League. It was inappropriate for a match of that magnitude and for me personally. It won't happen again. I'm grateful to the team, who gave everything, and ultimately we achieved the win."

With Alexander-Arnold sidelined for at least six weeks, Carvajal once again becomes a key figure on the right flank of Real Madrid's defense. However, in the Champions League, Los Blancos will face challenges—due to his suspension, the defender won't be able to help the team.

