Ex-Man United player was close to becoming England coach

After finishing his career in 2011, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville moved into coaching, first as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Old Trafford and soon moving into a similar role on Roy Hodgson's staff with the England national team. But, he could also become his successor.

Neville took over at Valencia in December 2015, and it was at that point that he was asked to take over as head coach of the Three Lions, but after working at the Spanish club:

"I've never said it publicly, but I do recall when I took Valencia in December I got a phone call from Dan Ashworth saying it was a great move to be closer to taking the England job when Hodgson announced he was leaving the team. I always remember that phone call and him saying it was a great opportunity, but now looking back I realise it was the right thing to do, that I didn't get the job done because I didn't put the effort in. Given the way I feel about the job now, I needed to fail to get a slap on the wrist and I went back to it, which is what I'm doing now," Neville is quoted as saying by Goal.

At Valencia, Neville lost 11 of 28 matches, and eventually did not even make it to the end of the season, saying goodbye to the post in March 2016. After that, the specialist did not accept any club.