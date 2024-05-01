RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Ex-Man United player was close to becoming England coach

Ex-Man United player was close to becoming England coach

Football news Today, 08:11
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Ex-Man United player was close to becoming England coach Ex-Man United player was close to becoming England coach

After finishing his career in 2011, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville moved into coaching, first as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Old Trafford and soon moving into a similar role on Roy Hodgson's staff with the England national team. But, he could also become his successor.

Neville took over at Valencia in December 2015, and it was at that point that he was asked to take over as head coach of the Three Lions, but after working at the Spanish club:

"I've never said it publicly, but I do recall when I took Valencia in December I got a phone call from Dan Ashworth saying it was a great move to be closer to taking the England job when Hodgson announced he was leaving the team.

I always remember that phone call and him saying it was a great opportunity, but now looking back I realise it was the right thing to do, that I didn't get the job done because I didn't put the effort in. Given the way I feel about the job now, I needed to fail to get a slap on the wrist and I went back to it, which is what I'm doing now," Neville is quoted as saying by Goal.

At Valencia, Neville lost 11 of 28 matches, and eventually did not even make it to the end of the season, saying goodbye to the post in March 2016. After that, the specialist did not accept any club.

Related teams and leagues
England
Popular news
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
"Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished Motorsport News Today, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future Football news Today, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return Football news Today, 05:06 Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return
Possible Arsenal kit options for the next season have emerged Football news 29 apr 2024, 16:42 Something new. Arsenal's form for next season has been leaked online
Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer Football news 29 apr 2024, 10:30 Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined Football news Today, 15:31 Luis Enrique has replicated the feat of Guardiola and Benitez in the UEFA Champions League
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins