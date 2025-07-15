Ex-England striker doesn't see Palmer as a serious Ballon d'Or contender
Chelsea's triumph at the Club World Cup, and Cole Palmer's outstanding performance in the final, have propelled the Blues' star to the top of the Ballon d'Or contenders' list. But former England forward Darren Bent isn't convinced.
Details: The ex-Tottenham striker stated that Palmer actually posted better stats last season, so for now, he doesn't see him as a frontrunner for football's most prestigious individual award.
Quote: "I think it's too reactionary. You have to look at the whole season. Yes, his numbers are solid—16 goals and 12 assists—but last season he had 25 goals and 15 assists. That's a completely different level. Before this match, he had one goal in 14 games. That's not the level of productivity you expect from a top player. He is their most creative player.
If Chelsea want to win anything, Palmer will be at the heart of it. He can slow the game down in chaos, pick a pass, and finish chances brilliantly. That's top class. But for now, he doesn't make my top 10," Bent said live on talkSPORT.