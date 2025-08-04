Everton submits official bid to Chelsea for Dewsbury-Hall transfer

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joined Chelsea last summer but has struggled to cement his place in the starting lineup and could now be on his way out.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton has submitted an official offer to Chelsea for the midfielder. The club is aiming to sign Dewsbury-Hall on a permanent deal. Negotiations between the two sides are ongoing, and Chelsea is open to letting the player leave.

Dewsbury-Hall signed a five-year contract with Chelsea in 2024. However, last season he logged 1,816 minutes, with most of his playing time coming in the UEFA Conference League.

Previously, we reported that the Blues are ready to terminate Ben Chilwell’s contract early, despite his current deal running for another two years.

Reminder: Chelsea will sign Simons until 2032 with an option for a further year. Transfermarkt values the player at €70 million.