Everton officially announces one-year loan deal for Jack Grealish
A new signing for the Toffees.
Last season, Jack Grealish didn't deliver standout performances, but now he has a chance to turn things around and revive his career.
Details: Everton has officially announced the signing of Jack Grealish. He will join the Toffees on a one-year loan deal.
Last season, Grealish made 32 appearances for the Citizens (1,500 minutes), netting three goals and providing eight assists. His contract with City runs until June 2027, and Transfermarkt currently values the player at 28 million euros.
Reminder: Everton has officially announced the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the Toffees' squad. The club will pay Chelsea 25 million euros plus four million in bonuses. The contract is set for five years.
