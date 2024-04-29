Everton have found a replacement for the defender who Manchester United are interested in

In the summer transfer window, Everton may be faced with the need to sell players in order not to be relegated again, but the sold players need to be replaced by someone. Therefore, the Toffees have turned their eyes to the Championship.

So, Everton centre-back Jarrad Brantwaite is interested in Manchester United, and as TEAMtalk reports, if sold, Sean Dyche plans to replace him with Hull City player Jacob Greaves.

But, the 23-year-old centre-back is also being eyed by West Ham, who are planning to strengthen this position and want to do it not at the expense of a foreigner, but at the expense of a homegrown player. Hull City also realise that it will be difficult to keep Greaves away from Premier League offers if the team remain in the Championship.

It is not yet known how much the club will ask for their player, but Transfermarkt estimates the centre-back at €14 million.