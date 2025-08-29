RU RU ES ES FR FR
"European teams should play in Europe" – Aleksander Čeferin comments on Barcelona's desire to play La Liga match in Miami

UEFA president remains skeptical.
Football news Today, 06:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alexander Cheferin - President of UEFA Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Nothing is certain yet.

Details: While La Liga is pushing to move the matchday 17 clash between Barcelona and Villarreal to the United States, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin shared his thoughts on the situation and offered some insight into a potential final decision.

"We will start discussing this issue with FIFA and all the federations, because I don't think it's a good idea. If it's an exception, it's fine; if there's a reason, it's fine. But in principle, European teams should play in Europe, because the fans who support them live in Europe. It's a wonderful tradition," Čeferin said in an interview with POLITICO.

UEFA is expected to announce its decision on September 11. If they give the green light, the matter will then go to FIFA for the final call.

Reminder: Approaching UEFA. Barcelona wants to host the Champions League final stages at Camp Nou

