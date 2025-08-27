Prediction on game W1(-3) Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The opening round of the CAFA Nations Cup group stage features a clash between Iran and Afghanistan. The match is set for Friday, August 29, with kickoff scheduled for 14:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Iran enters the CAFA Nations Cup as the undisputed favorite in their group. The squad boasts a wealth of talent, with many players plying their trade in top Asian and European leagues, though most will be unavailable due to the tournament’s timing.

The team’s standout assets include skillful wide players and seasoned strikers capable of deciding matches single-handedly. Traditionally, Iran’s greatest strength lies in its rock-solid defense, as evidenced by their low goals conceded in recent fixtures.

Under Amir Ghalenoei, the national team has adopted a more attacking approach. Iran looks to transition quickly from defense to offense, with full-backs pushing high up the pitch. This style creates relentless pressure on opponents and breaks down even the most compact defensive lines. Set pieces are another Iranian weapon, with their tall defenders posing a constant threat.

The team’s biggest trump card, however, is its experience on the big stage. With Afghanistan, India, and Tajikistan as group opponents, Iran should have little trouble reaching the tournament final, where they’ll defend their champion status.

Afghanistan enters the tournament as the underdog, but the team has shown marked improvement in recent years. Several new players with solid experience have joined the squad, raising their organizational level.

The Afghans focus on disciplined play, especially in defense, relying on compactness in the middle and quick counterattacks. Set pieces—corners and free kicks—remain their key weapon, often leading to success, as the team still lacks the technical prowess for sustained attacking play.

Against stronger opponents, Afghanistan usually sits deep in two defensive lines, conceding possession and looking to frustrate. However, they often struggle and are yet to consistently challenge higher-ranked teams.

This match against Iran is a valuable opportunity for Afghanistan to test themselves against the region’s powerhouse and gain vital experience for the rest of the tournament.

Match facts

Iran has lost just one match in the past year and a half.

Afghanistan has suffered six straight defeats.

Iran averages 2 goals per game, while Afghanistan averages 0.4 goals per game.

Probable lineups

Iran : Beiranvand, Mohammadi, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Shir, Ezzatollahi, Ghoddos, Jahanbakhsh, Ghaedi, Taremi, Azmoun.

: Beiranvand, Mohammadi, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Shir, Ezzatollahi, Ghoddos, Jahanbakhsh, Ghaedi, Taremi, Azmoun. Afghanistan: Rahimi, Asekhzai, Zohir, Akbari, Mohammadi, Hussein, Rahmatullah, Hussein, Nazir, Rahmad, Mahmoud.

H2H

The teams have met only once before: a 6-1 victory for Iran.

Prediction

This match is set to be dictated by Iran, who will control possession, work the flanks, and apply sustained pressure in the opponent’s box. Afghanistan will be forced onto the defensive, hoping to capitalize on rare counterattacking chances. The most likely scenario is a confident Iran win, and I’m tipping them to cover a -3 goal handicap.