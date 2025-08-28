Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

As part of the second round of Italy’s Serie A, Napoli will face Cagliari. The match is set to take place in Naples on Saturday, August 30. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Napoli enters this season as the reigning champions of Italy. Over the summer, rumors about Antonio Conte’s departure forced the management to invest heavily in strengthening the squad to keep the coach, resulting in a very solid transfer campaign.

The club has officially parted ways with Victor Osimhen and sold Giacomo Raspadori to Atlético Madrid for €22 million. Among the incoming transfers are several big names: Lorenzo Lucca, Vanja Milinković-Savić, Miguel Gutiérrez, Sam Beukema, Noa Lang, and Kevin De Bruyne.

Various media outlets continue to link Manchester United forward Rasmus Højlund with a move to Naples as a replacement for the injured Romelu Lukaku. For now, Napoli kicked off the season with a comfortable win over Sassuolo, courtesy of goals from McTominay and De Bruyne.

Antonio Conte’s side showcased a high tempo and an effective, combination-based attacking model. Home advantage will be an additional asset, especially with passionate fans eager to see the star newcomers at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the first time.

Cagliari endured a tough offseason, marked by the departure of their head coach and several key players. Augello, Makumbu, Marin, and Zortea have all left, and just recently, Roberto Piccoli moved to Fiorentina for €25 million.

Fabio Pisacane, who previously enjoyed success with the club’s Primavera squad, has replaced Davide Nicola as head coach. Under the new manager, the contracts of Gaetano, Caprile, and Adopo were purchased outright, while Folorunsho, Kılıçsoy, and Sebastiano Esposito joined on loan.

In their season opener, Cagliari put up a fight against Fiorentina, taking points off Stefano Pioli’s men. A stoppage-time goal by Luperto allowed them to avoid defeat, a fair result for the match.

The new coaching staff is focusing on discipline and compactness to keep strong opponents from unleashing their attacking power. The team has the potential for dangerous counterattacks, but facing Napoli will require maximum concentration and strict tactical discipline.

Match facts

Napoli have kept a clean sheet in three consecutive matches.

Conte’s men are unbeaten at home in 2025.

Both of Cagliari’s matches this season have ended in 1-1 draws.

Cagliari have won just one of their last 12 away games.

Napoli averages 2.2 goals per home game, while Cagliari averages 0.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Napoli : Meret, Rrahmani, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, De Bruyne, Politano, McTominay, Lucca.

: Meret, Rrahmani, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, De Bruyne, Politano, McTominay, Lucca. Cagliari: Caprile, Zappa, Mina, Luperto, Obert, Prati, Adopo, Deiola, Folorunsho, Esposito, Kılıçsoy.

H2H

Cagliari haven’t beaten Napoli in nine matches since 2019.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, Napoli looks like the clear favorite. They are expected to continue their winning streak, capitalizing on their home advantage. Cagliari will aim to put up a fight, but an away match against such a strong opponent is a tough challenge. My bet is a home win with a -1 goal handicap.