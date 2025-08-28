RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Napoli vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30 August 2025

Napoli vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30 August 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Cagliari prediction Photo: x.com/sscnapoli/ Author unknownn
SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
30 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Cagliari
Cagliari Cagliari Schedule Cagliari News Cagliari Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

As part of the second round of Italy’s Serie A, Napoli will face Cagliari. The match is set to take place in Naples on Saturday, August 30. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Napoli enters this season as the reigning champions of Italy. Over the summer, rumors about Antonio Conte’s departure forced the management to invest heavily in strengthening the squad to keep the coach, resulting in a very solid transfer campaign.

The club has officially parted ways with Victor Osimhen and sold Giacomo Raspadori to Atlético Madrid for €22 million. Among the incoming transfers are several big names: Lorenzo Lucca, Vanja Milinković-Savić, Miguel Gutiérrez, Sam Beukema, Noa Lang, and Kevin De Bruyne.

Various media outlets continue to link Manchester United forward Rasmus Højlund with a move to Naples as a replacement for the injured Romelu Lukaku. For now, Napoli kicked off the season with a comfortable win over Sassuolo, courtesy of goals from McTominay and De Bruyne.

Antonio Conte’s side showcased a high tempo and an effective, combination-based attacking model. Home advantage will be an additional asset, especially with passionate fans eager to see the star newcomers at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the first time.

Cagliari endured a tough offseason, marked by the departure of their head coach and several key players. Augello, Makumbu, Marin, and Zortea have all left, and just recently, Roberto Piccoli moved to Fiorentina for €25 million.

Fabio Pisacane, who previously enjoyed success with the club’s Primavera squad, has replaced Davide Nicola as head coach. Under the new manager, the contracts of Gaetano, Caprile, and Adopo were purchased outright, while Folorunsho, Kılıçsoy, and Sebastiano Esposito joined on loan.

In their season opener, Cagliari put up a fight against Fiorentina, taking points off Stefano Pioli’s men. A stoppage-time goal by Luperto allowed them to avoid defeat, a fair result for the match.

The new coaching staff is focusing on discipline and compactness to keep strong opponents from unleashing their attacking power. The team has the potential for dangerous counterattacks, but facing Napoli will require maximum concentration and strict tactical discipline.

Match facts

  • Napoli have kept a clean sheet in three consecutive matches.
  • Conte’s men are unbeaten at home in 2025.
  • Both of Cagliari’s matches this season have ended in 1-1 draws.
  • Cagliari have won just one of their last 12 away games.
  • Napoli averages 2.2 goals per home game, while Cagliari averages 0.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Napoli: Meret, Rrahmani, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, De Bruyne, Politano, McTominay, Lucca.
  • Cagliari: Caprile, Zappa, Mina, Luperto, Obert, Prati, Adopo, Deiola, Folorunsho, Esposito, Kılıçsoy.

H2H

Cagliari haven’t beaten Napoli in nine matches since 2019.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, Napoli looks like the clear favorite. They are expected to continue their winning streak, capitalizing on their home advantage. Cagliari will aim to put up a fight, but an away match against such a strong opponent is a tough challenge. My bet is a home win with a -1 goal handicap.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sigma Olomouc vs Malmoe FF prediction Europa League Today, 12:30 Sigma Olomouc vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 August 2025 Sigma Olomouc Odds: 1.53 Malmoe FF Recommended Melbet
Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos prediction Europa League Today, 13:00 Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 28, 2025 Samsunspor Odds: 1.64 Panathinaikos Bet now 1xBet
Besiktas vs FC Lausanne-Sport prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Beşiktaş vs Lausanne: h2h, prediction and probable lineups — August 28, 2025 Besiktas Odds: 1.82 FC Lausanne-Sport Bet now Melbet
PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Rijeka prediction Europa League Today, 13:30 PAOK vs Rijeka: Can Rijeka hold on to their narrow lead? PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.6 Rijeka Recommended Mostbet
Ludogorets Razgrad vs KF Shkendija prediction Europa League Today, 13:30 Ludogorets vs Shkëndija: Can Ludogorets stage a comeback and reach the Europa League? Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 1.85 KF Shkendija Bet now 1xBet
CFR Cluj vs Haecken prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:30 CFR Cluj vs Häcken prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 CFR Cluj Odds: 1.84 Haecken Bet now 1xBet
AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Sofia prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:30 AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Sofia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 AZ Alkmaar Odds: 2.12 Levski Sofia Recommended 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Polissya Zhytomyr prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Fiorentina vs Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.6 Polissya Zhytomyr Bet now Mostbet
Rayo Vallecano vs Neman Grodno prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Neman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.6 Neman Grodno Bet now 1xBet
Brondby IF vs Strasbourg prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Brøndby vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 28, 2025 Brondby IF Odds: 1.82 Strasbourg Recommended Melbet
AEK Athens vs Anderlecht prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 AEK vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 28, 2025 AEK Athens Odds: 1.78 Anderlecht Bet now Mostbet
BSC Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava prediction Europa League Today, 14:00 Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 August 2025 BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.64 Slovan Bratislava Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores