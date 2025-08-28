Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the fifth round of the Egyptian Premier League, El-Gouna will go head-to-head with ZED. The match will take place in Cairo on Saturday, August 30. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet focused on the scoring potential of this game.

Match preview

This season, El-Gouna have showcased a consistent defensive performance, but the team still struggles with efficiency in attack. In recent matches, they have often relied on counterattacks and set pieces, aiming to capitalize on quick transitions from defense to offense.

Home advantage could play a crucial role for El-Gouna, as the players tend to feel more confident with the backing of their fans. The team demonstrates strong discipline in their formation and works hard to minimize errors at the back.

Last season, El-Gouna finished the first half languishing in 15th, but in the second half they managed to steer clear of the relegation battle. Their steady and confident play ultimately saw them climb to 11th by the campaign’s end.

So far this season, El-Gouna have impressed with their defensive solidity, but they haven’t yet faced any of the league’s top teams. After a narrow win over newly promoted Kahraba Ismailia, they played out two consecutive draws with El-Mahalla and ENPPI. Notably, El-Gouna have kept clean sheets in all these matches.

ZED look the more balanced side, capable of controlling the tempo and making the most of their opportunities. They are dynamic in midfield and transition rapidly into attack, creating danger even against well-organized defenses.

The team’s attacking threat is built on the synergy between their forwards and midfielders, who consistently put pressure on opposing backlines. Additionally, ZED make smart use of set pieces and counterattacks, increasing their chances of finding the net.

In recent rounds, ZED have shown consistent scoring form, making them slight favorites heading into this fixture. With five points from four games, they currently sit seventh in the standings.

After defeating Arab Contractors in the opening round, ZED followed up with back-to-back draws against Ceramica and Smouha. In their most recent outing, they suffered a surprising home defeat to Premier League newcomers Wadi Degla.

Match facts

El-Gouna have kept three consecutive clean sheets but have scored just 1 goal in that span.

ZED are unbeaten in their last seven away matches.

El-Gouna average 0.3 goals per game at home, while ZED average 1.4 goals per game on the road.

Probable line-ups

El-Gouna : Alaa, Talab, Abdel, El-Shimi, Jatta, El-Saed, Ibrahim, Hassouna, El-Zahdi, Ojo, El-Nahas.

: Alaa, Talab, Abdel, El-Shimi, Jatta, El-Saed, Ibrahim, Hassouna, El-Zahdi, Ojo, El-Nahas. ZED: Lotfi, Keita, Castelo, Rabia, Gamal, Saber, Magassa, Saad, Khalil, Kabaka, Atef.

H2H

El-Gouna have beaten ZED only once in their history.

El-Gouna have never scored at home against ZED.

Prediction

This clash promises an intriguing battle between El-Gouna’s defensive stability and ZED’s attacking prowess. El-Gouna will look to make the most of their home ground, but based on current form and the head-to-head record, the visitors come in as slight favorites. Don’t expect an open, high-scoring affair—my pick is for a total of under 2 goals.