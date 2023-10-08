EPL results: Newcastle miss out on victory over West Ham, Wolves and Villa draw

In the English Premier League, two more matches of the 8th round took place.

UEFA Champions League participant, Newcastle United, failed to defeat West Ham United in their away match. The "Magpies" conceded an early goal, but in the early stages of the second half, Isak scored twice for Newcastle. However, just before the final whistle, Kudus scored a second goal for West Ham, resulting in a final score of 2-2.

Simultaneously, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa also played to a draw. The key moments of the match occurred in the second half. First, Hee Chan Hwang scored for the "Wolves," but almost immediately, Torres responded with a goal.

It's worth noting that today's match between Brighton and Liverpool also ended without determining a winner.

West Ham United 2 - 2 Newcastle United

Goals: Soucek 8, Kudus 89 - Isak 57, Isak 62

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 1 Aston Villa

Goals: Hwang 53 - Torres 55