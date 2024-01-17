RU RU NG NG KE KE
EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17

Dailysports has compiled for you all the major transfer news and rumors that appeared in the media on Wednesday, January 17.

Newcastle is interested in signing Kimmich

Newcastle is interested in securing the services of one of the leaders of Bayern Munich, Joshua Kimmich. A winter transfer is unlikely, as the player himself does not want to leave the club, but in the summer, his future will be open, and negotiations with Munich can commence. Newcastle will have to compete with many top clubs for Kimmich's signature.

Barcelona enters the race for Calvin Phillips

Barcelona has joined the contenders for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Barcelona aims to secure the loan of the midfielder, with the candidacy of the Englishman being a personal prerogative of Barcelona's sporting director, Deco.

Firmino decides to stay in Saudi Arabia

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has decided to remain at Al-Ahli and not change clubs in January, despite numerous rumors in the media. Earlier reports suggested that Chelsea was considering the possibility of loaning the forward, and in early January, there was information about Firmino's interest from another club in the UK capital, Fulham.

Barcelona will invite Michel to replace Xavi

Girona's head coach Michel will replace Xavi at Barcelona next summer, according to El Chiringuito journalist. The leadership of Barcelona has already held three meetings with the 48-year-old specialist, making significant progress in the negotiations.

Newcastle may dismiss Howe and is ready to invite Mourinho

Newcastle's leadership is prepared to part ways with the team's head coach Eddie Howe at the end of the season due to the team's unsatisfactory results. According to media reports, they are considering inviting recently unemployed José Mourinho as his replacement, who left Roma on January 16.

Chelsea sets a price for Kepa for Real Madrid

London's Chelsea has determined the price for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is currently on loan at Real Madrid. According to The Athletic, the "Blues" will ask for approximately 17 million euros in the summer transfer window for their goalkeeper. It is claimed that the Royal Club is not willing to pay that much for a backup goalkeeper.

Brentford announces the loan signing of Sergio Reguilon

Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of Tottenham's left-back Sergio Reguilon. The Spanish player's loan agreement is valid until the end of the current season and does not include a buyout option.

Manchester United targets Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United has set its sights on Bologna forward Joshua Zirkze as a serious transfer target for the summer. The negotiation process is currently in its early stages, but the Red Devils have already contacted representatives of the Serie A club. Bayern is also monitoring the progress of the 22-year-old Dutchman.

