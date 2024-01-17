Barcelona has already decided on a replacement for Xavi

The head coach of the sensational Girona, Michel, is set to replace Xavi at Barcelona next summer, as reported by El Chiringuito.

The Barcelona management has already held three meetings with the 48-year-old coach, during which they made significant progress in negotiations.

Barcelona is dissatisfied with the team's performance and results under Xavi this season, despite winning La Liga last season. Xavi's current contract with the Blaugrana is valid until the summer of 2025.

Michel has been coaching Girona since the summer of 2021. Under his guidance, the team returned to La Liga and is unexpectedly leading the championship after 20 rounds this season. However, Real Madrid is just one point behind and has one game in hand.

Barcelona is currently in fourth place and recently suffered a defeat to Real Madrid (1:4) in the Spanish Super Cup final.