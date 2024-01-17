Barcelona has entered the race for the Manchester City midfielder

Barcelona has joined the contenders for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The interest revolves around a potential loan deal.

According to Diario AS, the sporting director of Barcelona, Deco, is personally interested in securing the midfielder's signature. The Portuguese believes that Phillips could help Barcelona find the balance they currently lack.

Earlier reports indicated that Manchester City's priority would be to sell the player in January. The club might consider a loan deal for Phillips, provided his new club can at least partially cover his wages.

Interest in Phillips has also been shown by Newcastle, West Ham, Everton, Crystal Palace, and Juventus.

Kalvin has been with Manchester City since the summer of 2022. In the current English Premier League season, he has played in only ten matches, scoring one goal.