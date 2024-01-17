Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham

Brentford has announced the loan acquisition of left-back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham.

The loan agreement for the Spanish defender is valid until the end of the current season and does not include a purchase option.

“Sergio is a perfect fit for us: a proven Premier League player in every aspect. He fits what we want. He’s very offensive, has a very good cross and a very good left foot. He’s got the experience we need to complement the rest of the squad and he’s a good character" Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said.

Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in 2020, with Spurs paying €30 million for the Spanish player. In total, he has played 67 matches for Spurs, scoring two goals.

During the first half of the current season, the Spanish left-back was on loan at Manchester United, featuring in 12 matches without registering any goals or assists. Reguilon's contract with the London-based club is valid until the summer of 2025.