Enzo Maresca provides update on Cole Palmer’s recovery

When we can expect to see the player back on the pitch.
Football news Today, 10:23
Enzo Maresca provides update on Cole Palmer's recovery

Cole Palmer has been sidelined with an injury, missing two Premier League fixtures as well as England’s international matches. Chelsea’s head coach has now spoken about his progress.

Details: At his press conference, Enzo Maresca revealed that Palmer has started working with the squad again, but the club is taking a cautious approach to ensure he doesn’t suffer a setback. The manager stressed the importance of managing his workload and allowing him sufficient rest.

Quote: “Cole took part in part of training for the first time yesterday. We have another session this afternoon, and we’ll try to involve him, otherwise he’ll miss out again. Once he’s ready, we’ll need to manage his minutes carefully given the volume of matches,” Maresca said.

The Chelsea boss also delivered disappointing news for the club’s supporters: 22-year-old forward Liam Delap will require 10 to 12 weeks to recover from his injury.

Reminder: Chelsea travel to Brentford for their Premier League Matchday 4 clash. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

