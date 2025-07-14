Enzo Fernández Adds Club World Cup Title to Stellar Career

Enzo Fernández has once again reached football’s summit—this time with Chelsea, who stunned PSG 3-0 in the Club World Cup final held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. At just 24, the Argentine midfielder has now won it all at both national and club level, having lifted the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar just over two years ago.

According to Olé, with this victory, Fernández becomes the 12th Argentine player to win both a senior World Cup and a Club World Cup title. And he did it as a key figure. During this tournament, he scored against LAFC, delivered two assists against Esperance, and added another in the semifinal versus Fluminense. In the final, he impressed with his pressing and intelligent distribution before leaving in the second half due to a minor muscle issue.

Speaking to DSports after the final, Enzo reflected on his journey in England: “The first year was tough. I didn’t feel right in matches, I wasn’t performing well. I had to train more, prepare better. The Premier League is a different level.” After overcoming injuries and struggles, he has found his best form under Enzo Maresca, who recently praised the midfielder’s tactical growth.

Enzo now boasts nine titles: two with Defensa y Justicia, two with River Plate, one with Benfica, two with Argentina (including the 2022 World Cup), and now two with Chelsea. With Champions League football on the horizon and Chelsea rebuilding under Maresca, Fernández looks set to be a central figure in a new era for the Blues—and continues to shape a remarkable career.