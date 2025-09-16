Enrique borrows rugby tactic to improve PSG's game

He has already put it to the test.

As the saying goes, there’s no limit to perfection—even the glory of being Europe’s top team can’t make Luis Enrique rest easy. The PSG head coach is constantly seeking fresh methods to elevate his squad’s play, sometimes drawing inspiration from other sports.

Details: During the match against Lens, PSG’s head coach took an unusual step—he moved up to the press box to watch the first half from above. For the second half, Enrique returned to the technical area. As he admitted afterward, this approach was inspired by rugby, and he found it quite effective.