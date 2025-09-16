Enrique borrows rugby tactic to improve PSG's game
As the saying goes, there’s no limit to perfection—even the glory of being Europe’s top team can’t make Luis Enrique rest easy. The PSG head coach is constantly seeking fresh methods to elevate his squad’s play, sometimes drawing inspiration from other sports.
Details: During the match against Lens, PSG’s head coach took an unusual step—he moved up to the press box to watch the first half from above. For the second half, Enrique returned to the technical area. As he admitted afterward, this approach was inspired by rugby, and he found it quite effective.
Quote: “For a long time, I’ve watched rugby coaches analyze matches from a different perspective. I like the opportunity to look for improvements. I wanted to observe the first half from the stands—it’s fantastic. Everything looks different. I can control everything.
This is an intriguing option that I’ll use again in the future. After observing from above, you can conduct the halftime break perfectly, because you have a clear view of who performed well on the pitch. We get a lot of direct information,” Enrique explained.