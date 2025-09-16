RU RU ES ES FR FR
"The club is bigger than any player." PSG clarify Donnarumma situation

Football news Today, 03:24
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Gianluigi Donnarumma Getty Images

Gianluigi Donnarumma's departure from PSG, especially under such scandalous circumstances, came as a major shock to many. However, the Parisian club insists that the move was based on concrete reasons.

Details: Club football advisor Luis Campos told RMC Sport that the Italian's financial demands put him above the club—something nobody at PSG can do.

Quote: "The club is bigger than any player. That’s changed at PSG. In Donnarumma’s case, a combination of factors led to this decision. When he demands a salary in line with the old PSG, not the current one... Our policy is strictly merit-based: you earn more when you deserve it and when you play.

We discussed the situation with Gigio at length. If we couldn’t reach an agreement, we had to look for solutions. The club’s stability won’t be shaken by a single player—the real star here is PSG itself, the entire team."

