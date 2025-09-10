Enjoying some downtime. Neymar shares a playful poolside photo with his daughter

Great spirits

Santos star Neymar is making the most of his free time with his family, relaxing during the club football break. The Brazilian shared a new holiday snapshot with his daughter on his Instagram page.

Neymar reposted a friend's photo — in the picture, he's swimming in the pool alongside his young daughter Mavie and a mate. It's clear the group is having a blast, soaking up every moment of their poolside fun.

Just a reminder: Neymar did not feature for his national team during the current international break. The player picked up another injury, which kept him out of the squad selection.

The Brazilians had already secured their spot in the World Cup finals, so the last two qualifying matches held no tournament significance for them. In the first, the Seleção cruised past Chile with a 3-0 victory, but in the final qualifier, they lost 1-0 to Bolivia, allowing the latter to clinch a place in the playoffs for a shot at the World Cup.