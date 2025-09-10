Wonderful dad. Neymar shares adorable personal photo with his daughter

RU RU ES ES FR FR
A truly touching photograph
Lifestyle Today, 04:35
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar with his daughter at the Santos club base Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos star Neymar proves to be a wonderful father to his four children, treating each of them with immense tenderness and love. The footballer recently took to Instagram to share a new personal photo, relaxing with his daughter.

Neymar reposted the image from the account of his beloved Bruna Biancardi. In the photo, he is seen sleeping on a bed alongside his daughter Mavie, who is holding a baby bottle. It appears that father and daughter sweetly dozed off together during a feeding.

As a reminder, Mavie is the daughter Neymar shares with Bruna Biancardi. The couple also recently welcomed their second daughter, named Mel. In addition to his daughters, Neymar has an older son, Davi Lucca, and another daughter, Helena — both from different mothers.

This season, Neymar has featured in 20 matches for Santos across all competitions, contributing 6 goals and 3 assists. The Peixe currently sit perilously close to the relegation zone in the league, occupying 16th place with 22 points from 21 matches.

