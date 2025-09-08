A forced measure! Neymar will miss all season matches played on artificial turf

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Health above all!
Football news Today, 13:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The Brazilian superstar is doing everything possible to protect himself from injuries.

Details: According to The Touchline, citing Jornal a Tribuna, 33-year-old Santos midfielder Neymar has made the decision, after consulting with the club's medical staff, to sit out any matches played on artificial turf.

It is reported that this type of pitch causes the player numerous issues, such as pain in his knees and ankles. Given Neymar's injury history, this step seems like a necessary precaution to shield himself from further setbacks.

In the past, Neymar has suffered numerous injuries throughout his career, including a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee, which sidelined him for a year during the 2023/24 season. He also underwent ankle surgery in 2023. Additionally, he has struggled with muscle problems, including hamstring and semimembranosus muscle injuries, and in 2014, he suffered a vertebra fracture that could have led to a permanent disability.

