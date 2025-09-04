A Hollywood script! Neymar inherits $1 billion

A truly fascinating story.

The Brazilian superstar has been honored with an unexpected inheritance from a Brazilian businessman.

Details: According to Brazilian media, 33-year-old midfielder Neymar has inherited close to $1 billion from a complete stranger.

Reports say a businessman from Rio Grande do Sul included Neymar in his list of heirs and left the player all of his assets. The businessman chose to remain anonymous but explained his decision by saying he greatly admires Neymar, both as a footballer and as a person.

"I have endured a lot of slander. Neymar's story with his father reminded me of my own father, who passed away. But above all, Neymar is not selfish, which is a rare quality these days," the businessman told Uol in an interview.

The businessman also revealed that his decision was motivated by health issues. Despite being just over 30 years old, he realizes his time may be limited and wants to leave behind a worthy legacy.

According to CNN Brazil, the will was signed on June 12, 2023, at Notary Office No. 9 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The document was prepared in the presence of two witnesses and a deputy notary.

Neymar himself has yet to comment on the situation, but a representative for the footballer stated that, as of now, they have not received any official notification regarding the will.

A businessman is leaving 1 BILLION DOLLARS to Neymar in his will. The administrator justified that he identifies with the athlete & decided to give his inheritance to the player 💵 pic.twitter.com/CVbbRRE0VQ — Ginga Bonito 🇧🇷 (@GingaBonitoHub) September 3, 2025

