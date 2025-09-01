Star-studded meeting! Neymar shares photos with Beckham Jr.

Footballer meets NFL superstar

Santos captain Neymar met and exchanged jerseys with another sports superstar, Odell Beckham Jr. The footballer shared snapshots from their encounter on his Instagram page.

Read also: Neymar comments on his yellow card in the match against Fluminense

The Brazilian posted photos posing alongside Beckham Jr., captioning them: “Jr’s the best ❤️.”

It's worth noting that Neymar and American football player Odell Beckham had a photo session featuring Santos jerseys with each other's names on the back. Odell posed with Neymar’s iconic No. 10 shirt, while the Brazilian held up a jersey with the number 3 and Beckham’s name emblazoned across it.

For the record, Odell Beckham has been a free agent since the start of 2025, awaiting offers from clubs to make his NFL comeback. The 32-year-old athlete has yet to announce his retirement. Previously, he played for teams like the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and Los Angeles Rams—winning the 2021 Super Bowl with the latter, among others.

As for Neymar, since February of this year he has been playing for his boyhood club Santos, having returned after a challenging stint in Saudi Arabia.