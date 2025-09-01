Neymar comments on his yellow card in the match against Fluminense

He disagreed with the referee's decision

Santos star Neymar took part in another Brazilian Serie A clash, but this time made headlines only with a yellow card. The Brazilian addressed the incident on his Instagram page.

Neymar posted a photo of his leg, clearly showing wounds with traces of blood, captioned: “I know you’re not supposed to get angry and pick up a yellow card... but this keeps happening and even if it’s unintentional, it’s still a red card! It frustrates me that these things can drag on for a long 10 months 😒.”

It’s worth noting that the yellow card came after a rough foul on Neymar by Thiago Santos, for which Santos received only a warning. Ney was incensed by the lack of a sending-off and kicked the ball away, earning a booking from the referee, who deemed it unsportsmanlike conduct.

For the record, the match between Santos and Fluminense ended in a 0-0 draw. Although in stoppage time, Santista Tiquinho Soares found the back of the net, the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.