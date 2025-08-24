RU RU ES ES FR FR
Some kind of curse. Neymar suffers injury and will miss Brazil's September internationals

Football news Today, 07:59
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Some kind of curse. Neymar suffers injury and will miss Brazil's September internationals

September marks the return of international fixtures, with Brazil set to play their final World Cup qualifying matches. Unfortunately, they'll have to do it once again without their iconic star.

Details: We're talking about Santos winger Neymar. According to geglobo, the player has sustained a thigh injury. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to announce the squad for the September qualifiers soon, but it's already anticipated that Neymar won't be included.

Neymar also missed Brazil's previous qualification matches due to an injury picked up right before those games.

In the most recent match, Santos suffered a crushing 0-6 defeat to Vasco. After the final whistle, Neymar couldn't hold back his tears.

Reminder: Santos star Neymar previously spent many years at PSG. The Brazilian's first goal in his debut at the Parisian stadium was shared by PSG's official Instagram account.

