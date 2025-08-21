RU RU ES ES FR FR
Eight years ago: PSG showcases Neymar’s masterful goal in his Parc des Princes debut

How did he do it?
Neymar playing for PSG, 2018 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarxe / Author unknown

Santos star Neymar spent many years dazzling for PSG. The official PSG Instagram account has shared the Brazilian’s very first goal at the Parisians’ home stadium, marking his debut in style.

They posted a video capturing Neymar’s strike against Toulouse on August 20, 2017. The clip is captioned, “HOW⁉️ On this day, back in 2017. First game at the Parc des Princes for @neymarjr!” The Brazilian dribbled past several defenders inside the penalty area before slotting the ball home.

The clash with Toulouse turned into a true showcase for Neymar, as he bagged a brace and provided two assists, helping PSG to a commanding 6-2 win.

During the 2017/18 season, Neymar played 30 matches for PSG across all competitions, netting 28 goals and delivering 16 assists.

While playing for the Parisian club, the Brazilian lifted Ligue 1 five times, won the Coupe de France three times, claimed the French League Cup twice, and secured the French Super Cup on four occasions. He also led PSG to the Champions League final in the 2019/20 campaign.

