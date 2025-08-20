RU RU ES ES FR FR
"I'll be rooting for your success." João Cancelo shows off Neymar's gift

“I’ll be rooting for your success.” João Cancelo shows off Neymar’s gift

The Brazilian star gives away his shirt
Lifestyle Today, 07:57
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Joao Cancelo and Neymar Photo: https://x.com/ManagingBarca / Author unknown

Saudi Al Hilal’s star João Cancelo appears to have a close friendship with Santos forward Neymar. The Portuguese defender took to Instagram to flaunt a special gift from the Brazilian icon.

Cancelo posted an Instagram story featuring a photo of Neymar’s Santos jersey. He captioned the shot with the message: “A generational star 💫 Thanks for the gift, I’ll always be rooting for your success @neymarjr.”

It’s worth noting that Cancelo has previously called Neymar the most dangerous opponent he’s ever faced.

Meanwhile, Santos suffered a crushing 0-6 home defeat to Vasco da Gama in their most recent Brazilian Serie A match. After the final whistle, Neymar was seen in tears on the pitch.

Following that heavy loss, the Peixe remain 15th in the league standings with 21 points from 19 games, sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone.

For the record, Santos’ next fixture is scheduled for August 24, when they travel to face Bahia.

