Very emotional. Neymar's son offers heartfelt support after crushing loss to Vasco da Gama

Santos captain Neymar was left devastated after his team suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Vasco da Gama in their latest Brazilian league match. But in his darkest moment, his loved ones rallied around him with incredible support.

Neymar shared a touching message from his son on Instagram Stories, revealing the words sent to him in a messenger after the game.

“Good night, Dad. I know today was a tough day for you and for us, but I wanted you to know: in these difficult times, when it feels like no one is there for you, know that I will always be by your side. You are more than just an amazing father—you're my idol, my inspiration, and even on the days when you cry, I want you to know how much I love you. Always remember that. Remember that your family is here to support you and help you through everything, both the hard times and the good ones. You are incredible. I love you with all my heart,” wrote Davi Lucca.

As a reminder, Santos suffered a 0-6 home defeat to Vasco da Gama yesterday. After the match, Neymar was unable to hold back his tears.