Santos suffered a devastating 0-6 defeat to Vasco in the 20th round of Serie A. The team’s leader and star player, Neymar, has spoken out about the loss.

Details: According to the winger himself, the team was extremely poor and it was a real disgrace. Neymar added that the fans have every right to criticize and insult the players today.

Quote: “We were so bad. It was a disgrace. The fans have the right today to criticize and insult the players. That’s acceptable. I’m ashamed. I have never experienced anything like this in my life,” Neymar stated.

Reminder: Santos suffered a humiliating 0-6 loss in this match. After the final whistle, Neymar could not hold back his tears and left the pitch in deep sorrow. The team’s next fixture is against Bahia on August 24.