England win second UEFA Euro 2023 victory

In the 2nd round match of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the England national team defeated the Israel national team with a score of 2-0.

The victory for the English team was secured by goals from Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith Rowe.

With six points, England occupies the first place in Group C and has guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. Israel, with 1 point, has dropped to the last, fourth place.

England U21 - Israel U21 - 2:0 (1:0)

Goals: Gordon, 16 - 1:0, Smith Rowe, 69 - 2:0

England: Trafford, Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Johnson, Gomez (Elliott, 70), Jones, Madueke (Palmer, 60), Smith Rowe (Skipp, 70), Gibbs-White (Ramsey, 79), Gordon (Archer, 61).

Israel: Peretz, Jaber, Lemkin, Cohen, Revivo, Gandelman, Laious (Hofmeister, 59), Gloch, Halaili (Hayay, 46), Azoulay (Gorno, 59), Turgeman (Bilu, 76).