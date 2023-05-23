Emiliano Martinez invited Messi to Aston Villa

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has invited his national team captain Lionel Messi to his club.

He made the offer after Messi was booed by PSG fans.

"I will cook a roast every weekend and ask the fans to make little flags for him to have a good time.

I am also willing to cut my salary for Messi's sake," he said.

Recall that Messi could become a free agent in the summer.