Emery calls Martínez the best goalkeeper in the world
This summer, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez came close to leaving Villa Park, but in the end, he stayed with the team. Despite all the transfer talk, Villans' head coach Unai Emery is more than happy to have the Argentinian shot-stopper remain in his squad.
Details: The Aston Villa boss didn't hold back on his praise for Martínez, going as far as to call him—without exaggeration—the best player in the world.
Quote: "In football, things always happen with players—some leave, some stay, sometimes someone is close to joining, sometimes close to departing. For me, that's normal; I completely understand it. The fact that Martínez is staying with us is fantastic news. I'm very, very happy. For me, he's the best goalkeeper in the world. We have the best goalkeeper in the world. His commitment is immense.
He gives everything in training, always tries to set a good example, respects Aston Villa, and that won't change. Football brings different circumstances, but now everyone is in the squad. Everyone is happy. There was great energy at training today. Emiliano is happy again and understands that his job is to play for Aston Villa and for the Argentina national team."