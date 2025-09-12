Emery calls Martínez the best goalkeeper in the world

A bold statement?

This summer, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez came close to leaving Villa Park, but in the end, he stayed with the team. Despite all the transfer talk, Villans' head coach Unai Emery is more than happy to have the Argentinian shot-stopper remain in his squad.

Details: The Aston Villa boss didn't hold back on his praise for Martínez, going as far as to call him—without exaggeration—the best player in the world.