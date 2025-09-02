The Real Reasons Why Dibu Martínez’s Manchester United Move Collapsed

Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez’s long-anticipated move to Manchester United never materialized. On deadline day, the Argentina international was at Aston Villa’s training ground, waiting for a phone call that never came. According to La Nación and The Athletic, he had the backing of teammate Lisandro Martínez and even held informal talks with coach Rúben Amorim, raising hopes. But United never tabled a concrete offer.

The closest attempt was an inquiry about a potential loan deal, something Aston Villa dismissed immediately. Martínez remains under contract until 2029 with a release price north of £30 million, while also earning more than current United goalkeeper André Onana. Instead, the Red Devils opted for Belgian prospect Senne Lammens, 23, signed from Royal Antwerp as a long-term option.

The saga created tensions at Villa Park. Unai Emery left Martínez out against Crystal Palace and handed the start to Marco Bizot, expressing frustration over the distraction. The goalkeeper’s future now appears uncertain, with only offers from Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia on the table — neither aligning with his goal of staying in the Premier League to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Back in Argentina, Martínez has shifted focus to the national team. He will face Venezuela and Ecuador in the upcoming qualifiers, reaching 54 caps to equal World Cup winner Ubaldo Fillol as the second-most capped goalkeeper in Argentina’s history. Club doubts remain, but with the Albiceleste he continues to be the undisputed No. 1 less than a year before the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.