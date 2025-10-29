ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Elite Level: Fernandes Leads Europe’s Top Five Leagues in Chances Created Since February 2020

Elite Level: Fernandes Leads Europe’s Top Five Leagues in Chances Created Since February 2020

Bruno Fernandes continues to shine.
Football news Today, 15:56
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Elite Level: Fernandes Leads Europe’s Top Five Leagues in Chances Created Since February 2020 Getty Images

Manchester United have won their last three matches, and Bruno Fernandes has been in outstanding form — a standard he has maintained for several years now.

Details: According to Opta, the Portuguese midfielder has created 24 goal-scoring chances this season — the most in the Premier League. Moreover, since his debut for Manchester United in February 2020, Fernandes has created more chances than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues, with a remarkable total of 562.

United’s most recent victory marked their third consecutive Premier League win of the season — a feat they had not achieved since the 2023/24 campaign. The last time the Red Devils managed three league wins in a row within a single season was back in February 2024.

Reminder: Napoli are preparing a new offer for Manchester United’s 20-year-old central midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Not giving up hope! Napoli prepares for another round of talks over Kobbie Mainoo Football news Today, 06:42 Not giving up hope! Napoli prepares for another round of talks over Kobbie Mainoo
Wants to stay in Dortmund. Jobe Bellingham turns down move to Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 11:21 Wants to stay in Dortmund. Jobe Bellingham turns down move to Manchester United
Despite Amorim's wishes. Ratcliffe blocks Lewandowski's transfer to Manchester United Football news 26 oct 2025, 17:47 Despite Amorim's wishes. Ratcliffe blocks Lewandowski's transfer to Manchester United
Manchester United wants to loan Bellingham, but there's one catch Football news 26 oct 2025, 16:00 Manchester United wants to loan Bellingham, but there's one catch
Keith Hackett Football news 26 oct 2025, 05:37 "100% foul," says legendary referee Keith Hackett about the officiating in the Manchester United vs Brighton match
This hasn't happened in nearly two years. Manchester United clinch third straight Premier League win Football news 25 oct 2025, 14:43 This hasn't happened in nearly two years. Manchester United clinch third straight Premier League win
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores