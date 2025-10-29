Elite Level: Fernandes Leads Europe’s Top Five Leagues in Chances Created Since February 2020

Bruno Fernandes continues to shine.

Manchester United have won their last three matches, and Bruno Fernandes has been in outstanding form — a standard he has maintained for several years now.

Details: According to Opta, the Portuguese midfielder has created 24 goal-scoring chances this season — the most in the Premier League. Moreover, since his debut for Manchester United in February 2020, Fernandes has created more chances than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues, with a remarkable total of 562.

562 - Bruno Fernandes has created the most chances in the Premier League this season (24) - since his Man Utd debut in February 2020, he's created 115 more chances than any other player across Europe's big-five leagues (562). Orchestrator. pic.twitter.com/AhNfAV5Jqb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 29, 2025

United’s most recent victory marked their third consecutive Premier League win of the season — a feat they had not achieved since the 2023/24 campaign. The last time the Red Devils managed three league wins in a row within a single season was back in February 2024.

