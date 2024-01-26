Egypt midfielder suffered a serious injury in training
Egypt's central midfielder, Emam Ashour, will miss the quarterfinal match of the Africa Cup of Nations against DR Congo due to an injury sustained in training.
Ashour, unfortunately, suffered a concussion while attempting a backflip. He will certainly miss the upcoming match, and his participation in the quarterfinal, if Egypt advances, remains uncertain.
In the current Africa Cup of Nations, Ashour has been a key player for the Egyptian national team. He played for 12 minutes against Mozambique, and he started in the matches against Ghana and Cape Verde.
It's worth noting that Egypt has already faced challenges in the tournament due to injuries, with their star player Mohamed Salah and the primary goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy sidelined.
