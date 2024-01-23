Another loss. The main goalkeeper of the Egyptian national team will no longer play at AFCON

Egypt's national team continues to face challenges in the Africa Cup of Nations. Now, the "Pharaohs" have lost their primary goalkeeper, Mohamed El-Shenawy.

In the closing stages of yesterday's match against Cape Verde (2:2), El-Shenawy sustained a shoulder injury, and he was replaced by Mohamed Abu Gabal, known as Gabaski.

Today, it was revealed that the 35-year-old goalkeeper from Al-Ahly will no longer be able to participate in the tournament.

Recall that earlier, Egypt lost their star player Mohamed Salah, who suffered a knee ligament injury and returned to Liverpool for rehabilitation. He might potentially return to the tournament by the semifinals at best.

Egypt finished second in their group with 3 points. In the Round of 16, Egypt will face the team that secures the second spot in Group F. Currently, Morocco leads the group with 4 points, while DR Congo and Zambia have 2 points each, and Tanzania has 1 point.