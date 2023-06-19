Edouard Mendy close to leaving Chelsea

Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy of Chelsea is close to a move to Al-Ahli, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account.

According to the source, the Saudi club has agreed on personal terms with the goalkeeper. To complete the deal, the clubs still need to agree on the transfer fee.

In the current season, 31-year-old Mendy has played 12 matches for Chelsea, conceding 17 goals. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.