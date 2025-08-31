Ederson to Fenerbahce: negotiations continue!

The Brazilian could still end up in Turkey

Manchester City’s Brazilian goalkeeper, 31-year-old Ederson, is still exploring options for a new club.



Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, talks between Manchester City and Fenerbahce regarding the transfer of the 31-year-old keeper are ongoing. The Citizens believe that the €12 million offer does not match the player’s value, but the Turkish giants remain determined to secure the transfer at that price.

Reports indicate that the goalkeeper’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is leading the negotiations between the clubs, aiming to reach a deal beneficial for both parties.

For the record, Ederson joined City in 2017 from Benfica for €40 million. During his time at the club, the shot-stopper has played 372 matches, keeping 168 clean sheets. His current market value is estimated at €20 million by Transfermarkt.

