In the third round of the Premier League, Brighton will face Manchester City on Sunday, August 31. Kick-off is at 15:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Brighton vs Manchester City: Match preview

Last season, Brighton finished just short of the European spots, ending up eighth—only four points off seventh place. The Seagulls haven’t had the most convincing start to the new campaign. In the opening round, they drew 1-1 with Fulham, then suffered a 0-2 away defeat to Everton in round two. Despite playing quality football, Brighton’s finishing was lacking compared to the Toffees. In midweek, the Seagulls traveled to Oxford United for the League Cup second round and demolished their opponent 6-0.

Manchester City skipped the League Cup’s second round and have played just two Premier League matches so far. In the opener, the Citizens thrashed Wolverhampton 4-0, with Haaland netting a brace and Reijnders scoring and providing an assist. However, City stumbled in round two, losing 0-2 at home to Tottenham. They currently have three points, with two tough fixtures ahead—against Brighton and Manchester United.

Match facts and H2H

Brighton have lost only once in their last ten matches.

Manchester City have suffered two defeats and claimed two wins in their last four outings.

The last head-to-head between City and Brighton ended in a 2-2 draw.

Probable lineups

Brighton: Verbruggen; Viffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, De Kuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, O’Riley, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Manchester City: Trafford; Lewis, Stones, Dias, O’Riley; Rodri; Cherki, Silva, Reijnders, Marmoush; Haaland.

Prediction

Both teams suffered defeats in the last round, making this match a chance to turn things around. I believe Manchester City will come out on top. My bet is on a Citizens’ victory.