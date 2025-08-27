No transfer in sight: Manchester City have no intention of letting Savinho go

Transfer fee won't sway them.

Tottenham are eager to bolster their attacking line and had set their sights on Manchester City winger Savinho, but it now appears that move is off the table.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have rejected a £70 million bid from Spurs. The club has made it clear they have no plans to part with their player, regardless of the offer. Additionally, Rodrigo will not be making a move from Real to City either.

We previously reported that Savio himself would be open to joining Tottenham, but now the transfer is entirely in Manchester City's hands and depends on the club's plans for the closing stretch of the transfer window.

Recall: Earlier, we noted that Tottenham made several missteps in the summer transfer window: Eberechi Eze moved to Arsenal, while Morgan Gibbs-White stayed at Nottingham Forest. Nevertheless, Spurs are still keen to strengthen their squad and plan to make at least two more signings before the window closes.