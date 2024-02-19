Eden Hazard has disagreed with the words of Cristiano Ronaldo
Eden Hazard has disagreed with the words of Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea and Belgium legend Eden Hazard expressed disagreement with Cristiano Ronaldo's statement, who previously claimed that the Saudi Arabian league is stronger than the French Ligue 1.
“I’m not agreeing with him. I’m sure if a Ligue 1 team played against a Saudi Arabian team, they would win. Maybe not easily, like people might think, but the level in France is good”, – said Hazard on the ObiOne show.
From 2008 to 2012, Hazard played in Ligue 1 for Lille, winning the French championship with the club in 2011. He was also twice named the best player of the season in Ligue 1.
Recall that last fall, Hazard officially announced his retirement. His last club was Real Madrid, where he spent four seasons, but predominantly suffered from injuries.
