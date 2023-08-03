Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" will face the Greek club "Aris."
In the second qualifying round, "Aris" secured a victory against the Armenian club "Ararat-Armenia." The match took place in Thessaloniki, Greece, at the "Kleanthis Vikelidis" stadium, and ended with a score of 1:0.
The only goal was scored late in the match by Fabiano. In the first leg, the teams played to a 1-1 draw. Thus, the Greek club advanced to the next round with a total score of 2:1.
The first leg between "Aris" and "Dynamo" will take place on August 10. The second leg will be held on August 17.
"Aris" (Thessaloniki, Greece) - "Ararat-Armenia" (Yerevan, Armenia) - 1:0 (0:0, 1:0) - first leg - 1:1
Goal: Fabiano, 80 - 1:0
"Aris": Julian, Ferrari, Odubajo, Fabiano, Mbakata, Rupp (Hules, 61), Darida, Jurasik (Pavichich, 61), Menendez (Saverio, 46), Palma (Matarrita, 89), Moron (Christodoulopoulos, 86).
"Ararat-Armenia": Ermakov, Julio, Grigoryan (Terteyan, 72), Shade, Alemao (Akopyan, 87), Castanheira (Avanesyan, 64), Nondi (Ambartsumyan, 89), Muradyan, Serobyan (Tera, 64), Eza, Yenne.