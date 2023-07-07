EN RU
Dutchman Daily Blind has found a new club

Dutchman Daily Blind has found a new club

Football news
Dutchman Daily Blind has found a new club Photo: Girona website / Author unknown

Girona's press office announced on their official website the signing of Dutch defender Daley Blind.

The 33-year-old player was a free agent, which means Girona acquired him at no cost. The parties have agreed on a contract that will run until the summer of 2025.

Blind's last club was Bayern Munich, where he played from January 2023. During his time with the German club, he played five matches, scored no goals, and provided no assists. Previously, he played for Ajax, Groningen, Manchester United, and returned to Ajax. He has won seven Dutch league titles, one German league title, two Dutch Cups, one English League Cup, two Dutch Super Cups, one English Super Cup, and the UEFA Europa League.

Blind has been representing the Netherlands national team since 2013. He has made 101 appearances for the Dutch national team, scoring three goals and providing 15 assists, along with receiving 12 yellow cards. He was a bronze medalist in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and a silver medalist in the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

