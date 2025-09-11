RU RU ES ES FR FR
During the international break: Mbappé shares snapshots from the past week

Resting and playing football
Lifestyle Today, 04:40
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappe in stylish clothes during leisure time Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

France national team star Kylian Mbappé joined up with the squad for World Cup qualifying matches, giving him a few days to spend in Paris. The forward shared how he spent this time on his Instagram page.

Mbappé posted a collection of photos and videos from the past week, simply captioned “Last week. ✨”. The post included images from national team games, shots of him relaxing in casual wear, and a video from a Paris gym where Kylian is seen playing basketball with a friend.

It’s worth noting that Mbappé helped France secure victories in their first two qualification matches. The captain scored against Ukraine to seal a 2-0 win, and also converted a penalty in the game against Iceland, where Les Bleus triumphed 2-1.

Let’s recall that France will also face Azerbaijan in their qualifying group, alongside Ukraine and Iceland.

