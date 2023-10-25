Douglas Costa was left without a club

The American football club Los Angeles Galaxy has decided to end its cooperation with Brazilian football player Douglas Costa.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Douglas for his contribution to the development of our club. We wish him and his family every success in the next phase of his career,” head coach and athletic director Greg Vanii said, Goal reports.

The former Brazil international has spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles club. His agreement was valid until the end of 2024, but LA Galaxy decided to terminate the contract.

In total, Douglas Costa played 51 matches for the American club, scoring eight goals and making eight assists.

At the end of last season, the team took 13th place in the MLS Western Conference and scored 36 points, which was the most unsuccessful season in the team's history.

As a result, Los Angeles Galaxy failed to qualify for the 2023 MLS playoffs.