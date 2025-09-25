RU RU ES ES FR FR
Donald Trump is doing everything possible to prevent Israel's suspension from the 2026 World Cup

Major politics is getting involved.
Football news Today, 12:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu https://x.com/TheAthleticFC

The situation surrounding the potential suspension of the Israeli national team is heating up.

Details: According to The Athletic, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has declared it will do everything in its power to prevent Israel from being banned from the 2026 World Cup, should the team qualify.

The source reports that a U.S. State Department official stated:

"We will make every effort to completely block any attempts to suspend Israel's national football team from participating in the World Cup."

At this stage, it is unclear whether U.S. officials have already contacted UEFA or FIFA regarding the issue of Israel's participation in the tournament. When asked by The Athletic to clarify, the State Department representative declined further comment.

Last week, the United Nations officially called for Israel's suspension from international competitions, citing what it described as the "unfolding genocide" in Gaza—a charge Israel denies.

It is also known that UEFA has promised to soon meet and discuss the possible suspension of the Israeli national team and Israeli clubs from all UEFA-sanctioned tournaments.

