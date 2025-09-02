Doku believes Man City must be mentally stronger after early season setback
Manchester City's streak of misfortune from last season has carried over into the start of the current campaign. In their opening three matches, the Citizens have secured just three points—a disappointing tally that has inevitably affected the players' morale.
Details: Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku believes that his teammates are giving up too easily after conceding a goal, and that the root of the problem lies in their mentality. He also admitted that his own start to the season has been far from ideal.
Quote: "Things aren't going very well. After the first match, everyone was in good spirits, but then it got tougher. I think we drop our heads too easily when we concede a goal. Mentally, we need to be stronger.
Personally, I haven't started the season very well. I'm not in my best form yet. You haven't seen Jeremy at his peak, but that's coming soon. That's why it's important for me to be here with the Red Devils and gain confidence," Doku told Reuters.