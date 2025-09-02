Doku believes Man City must be mentally stronger after early season setback

He identified the reason behind the struggles.

Manchester City's streak of misfortune from last season has carried over into the start of the current campaign. In their opening three matches, the Citizens have secured just three points—a disappointing tally that has inevitably affected the players' morale.

Details: Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku believes that his teammates are giving up too easily after conceding a goal, and that the root of the problem lies in their mentality. He also admitted that his own start to the season has been far from ideal.